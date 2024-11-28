Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash; I-94 WB system ramp to WIS 175

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 28, 2024 5:43am CST
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • One person is dead following a crash on I-94 near the Stadium Interchange. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 28 in the Stadium Interchange.  

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the westbound I-94 system ramp to WIS 175 northbound.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.  

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. 