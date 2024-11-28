Milwaukee fatal crash; I-94 WB system ramp to WIS 175

article

The Brief One person is dead following a crash on I-94 near the Stadium Interchange. This is a developing story.



One person is dead following a crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 28 in the Stadium Interchange.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the westbound I-94 system ramp to WIS 175 northbound.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.