Milwaukee fatal rollover crash, Highway 175 near Wisconsin Avenue

A full freeway closure is underway on Friday evening, Sept. 6 on southbound Highway 175 near Wisconsin Avenue for a fatal rollover crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old woman died from her injuries in the wreck. The condition of the male passenger is unknown at this time.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) cameras show all lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.

FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.