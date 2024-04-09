Milwaukee fatal crash; driver ran red light, slammed into vehicle

article

One person is dead following a crash near Fond du Lac and Hampton in Milwaukee on Monday night, April 8. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say one vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light, identified as a 26-year-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 35-year-old, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. Two passengers, ages five and six, were also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.