Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m.

The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

This vehicle also contained four occupants. A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, and a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy were treated on scene by medical personnel. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.