Milwaukee fatal crash; Christopher Sloan sentenced to 16 years prison

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christopher Sloan to 16 years in prison for the 2024 crash that killed his 5-year-old son. Sloan pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Investigators determined Sloan was driving with a BAC three times the legal limit when he struck a tree with his unrestrained twin sons in the front seat.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Christopher Sloan on Friday, March 27, to 16 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed his 5-year-old son in October 2024.

"One of the things that I struggle with in a situation like this is that nothing brings this little boy back. This boy, who was deprived of an entire life, didn't even get to go to grade school, high school. It's just the most tragic, awful thing that could possibly happen," Borowski said.

Sloan pleaded guilty in January to four of six charges against him, including second-degree reckless homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and neglecting a child (consequence is death).

Two other charges were dismissed.

Case details

What we know:

The crash happened near 81st and Hampton on Oct. 25, 2024. Sloan and two 5-year-old boys were in the vehicle that crashed. Investigators said Sloan hit two parked cars before crashing into a tree.

Crash near 81st and Hampton

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Jaylen Sloan died in the wreck. His twin brother, Jaylon, suffered minor injuries. Court filings revealed the twins were in the front seat, unrestrained, with booster seats in the back. The kids had been with their father for the weekend.

Jaylen and Jaylon Sloan

According to a criminal complaint, Sloan was drunk at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.