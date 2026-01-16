Milwaukee crash that killed 1-year-old; Antwineesha Burse sentenced

The Brief Antwineesha Burse was sentenced to prison on Jan. 16, for a 2023 crash that killed 1-year-old Zarion Robinson. Burse pleaded guilty in October to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating without a valid license. In January 2023, Burse drove off in a car with the infant still inside and crashed head-on into a van, resulting in the child's death.



Antwineesha Burse was sentenced to prison on Friday, Jan. 16, in Milwaukee County court in connection with a January 2023 crash that killed a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee.

Burse pleaded guilty in October to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operate without a valid license. A third charge of homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content was dismissed.

The judge sentenced Burse to 12 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

Case details

What we know:

In January 2023, a woman told Milwaukee police she parked her car outside of her home and briefly stepped inside, leaving her baby, Zarion Robinson in the backseat. She said Burse was also in the car.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The woman told police Burse took off in the Pontiac G6 with her baby inside. The car crashed into a van head-on near 35th and Hope. Robinson died from his injuries.

Investigators say Burse was driving without a license. She was taken to the hospital and later charged.