Milwaukee fatal crash, 64th and Hampton, 3 vehicles involved

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, Aug. 30 near 64th and Hampton. It happened around 2:20 p.m.

Police say unit #1 collided with unit #2. Following the crash, unit #1 continued to travel east in the westbound lanes and collided with unit #3 and then struck a tree.

The driver of unit #1, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Occupants of unit #2, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.