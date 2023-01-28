Milwaukee fatal crash near 35th and Hope, 1-year-old boy dead

article

A 1-year-old boy is dead after a fatal crash near 35th and Hope late on Friday, Jan. 27.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman and a child were driving a car when it collided with a minivan. The people inside the minivan ran away from the scene.

The woman and boy were taken to a hospital. The 1-year-old died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for the people who ran from the minivan in the wreck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.