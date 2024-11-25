Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash, 35th and Brown; 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 25, 2024 9:38pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 35th and Brown

The Brief

    • A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Nov. 25.
    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the fatality, identifying the victim as an adult woman.
    • The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to a report that one of the vehicles was on fire.

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Nov. 25.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near 35th and Brown.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the fatality, identifying the victim as an adult woman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to a report that one of the vehicles was on fire. Upon arrival, they found a three-car accident but no fire. 

Paramedics transported two people to the hospital.

The Source

  • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee Fire Department