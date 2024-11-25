Milwaukee fatal crash, 35th and Brown; 1 dead

article

A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Nov. 25.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near 35th and Brown.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the fatality, identifying the victim as an adult woman.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to a report that one of the vehicles was on fire. Upon arrival, they found a three-car accident but no fire.

Paramedics transported two people to the hospital.