Milwaukee fatal crash, 35th and Brown; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Monday night, Nov. 25.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. near 35th and Brown.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the fatality, identifying the victim as an adult woman.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to a report that one of the vehicles was on fire. Upon arrival, they found a three-car accident but no fire.
Paramedics transported two people to the hospital.