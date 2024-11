article

The Brief A man is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. near 20th and Galena.



A man is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The crash happened after 5:30 p.m. near 20th and Galena.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a person died, identifying them as an adult male.

There is no information on what led up to the crash.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.