Milwaukee fatal crash; 20th and Capitol, driver hit light pole

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 30. It happened near 20th and Capitol around 8 p.m. 

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a light pole. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to flip. 

The driver, a 40-year-old, was ejected and taken to the hospital where they died as a result of their injuries. 

No other injuries were reported.  