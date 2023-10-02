Milwaukee fatal crash; 20th and Capitol, driver hit light pole

article

One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 30. It happened near 20th and Capitol around 8 p.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a light pole. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to flip.

The driver, a 40-year-old, was ejected and taken to the hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.