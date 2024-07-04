Milwaukee fatal crash, 11th and Wisconsin, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash near 11th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.
Police say a 23-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Wisconsin Avenue at a high rate of speed when they crashed into another vehicle.
Milwaukee crash, 11th and Wisconsin
The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 29-year-old, was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.