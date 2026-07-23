Milwaukee bicycle crash, Marquette professor emeritus killed
MILWAUKEE - The bicyclist struck and killed in Milwaukee on Sunday night has been identified as 84-year-old Raymond Fournelle, a Marquette University professor emeritus.
The backstory:
The crash happened near Kilbourn and Jackson on Sunday night, July 19. Police said the bicyclist, now identified as Fournelle, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they're saying:
In a statement released Thursday, Marquette University said:
"Marquette University mourns the passing of Dr. Raymond Fournelle, professor emeritus in the Opus College of Engineering. Raymond was a decorated faculty member for more than 50 years, and he remained engaged with the Department of Mechanical Engineering during his retirement. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and the many lives he touched during his tenure with the university."
Featured
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department and Marquette University.