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Milwaukee fatal crash, Kilbourn and Jackson; bicyclist, vehicle collide

By
Milwaukee
Published July 20, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
Published July 20, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
article

Bicyclist dies following crash near Kilbourn and Jackson, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday. 
    • The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. near Kilbourn and Jackson. 
    • The bicyclist died at the scene. 

MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday night, July 19.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Kilbourn and collided with a vehicle that was turning right onto Jackson Street. 

The bicyclist, an 84-year-old, died at the scene. 

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The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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