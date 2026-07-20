Milwaukee fatal crash, Kilbourn and Jackson; bicyclist, vehicle collide

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The Brief A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. near Kilbourn and Jackson. The bicyclist died at the scene.



A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday night, July 19.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Kilbourn and collided with a vehicle that was turning right onto Jackson Street.

The bicyclist, an 84-year-old, died at the scene.

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The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.