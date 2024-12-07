Milwaukee fall leaf collection, crews working through final sweep

article

The Brief Crews are working through the city of Milwaukee, collecting leaves following the Dec. 1 rake-out deadline. DPW has a map that shows the progress of each neighborhood.



Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) is working through the final cycle of leaf collection since the extended Dec. 1 deadline.

DPW says it generally takes two to three weeks after the deadline for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city. No special request is necessary for leaf collection.

You can check the status of collection in a neighborhood by visiting the city website to see a live map of where leaf crews are working and where they have already completed the final round.

If you believe a leaf pile has been missed on a route that is red (for complete) on the map, the call center will enter a request for the area to be re-checked and collected if needed. You can call 414-286-CITY (2489) to make that request.

Once routes are completed for a final time, the operation winds down for the season.

If you missed the cleanup

If you still have leaves after the final city cleanup has ended, you can mulch the leaves on the lawn, compost them, or take them to a city drop-off center for composting.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.