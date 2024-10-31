Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Election Commission fields questions as election day nears

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 31, 2024 2:53pm CDT
The Brief

    • The executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission spoke with the media on Thursday, Oct. 31.
    • Thousands of ballots have been cast in this election by in-person absentee.
    • Just five days remain until election day.

MILWAUKEE - Paulina Gutiérrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, fielded questions from the media on Thursday, Oct. 31 – just five days ahead of election day. 

Updated reports from the state show as of Thursday afternoon, more than 105,000 people have cast in-person absentee ballots in Milwaukee County – with more than 180,000 ballots have been returned. 

As for the state, more than 1.2 million ballots have been returned – and of those, more than 705,000 have been in-person absentee. 

This is a developing story.

