Milwaukee Election Commission provides Election Day update

The Brief The executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission spoke with the media on Tuesday, Nov. 5. As of 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 106,750 absentee ballots from the 113,311 it issued. The polls are open in Wisconsin until 8 p.m.



Paulina Gutiérrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, fielded questions from the media and provided updates on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

"We're seeing a lot of voter registration. Voter registrations are long. It's great to see that. I just want to remind voters that when you go to register to vote, you have to bring a valid photo ID and a proof of residence," Gutiérrez said.

As of 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission says it has received 106,750 absentee ballots from the 113,311 it issued. Compared to the 169,000 absentee ballots received in 2020, that's a decrease of 36 percent.

"No concerns here. Things are going pretty well at the polling locations. What we're seeing is long lines and a lot of activity, so we ask our voters to be patient. I have a hotline of 15 staff answering any questions or concerns coming to those polling locations," Gutiérrez said.

Election Day: Tuesday, November 5

The polls are open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who are already registered should bring a photo ID.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you may do so at the polls. All voters must provide a proof of residence document. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.

Track your ballot

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.