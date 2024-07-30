Wisconsin IPA Fest: 40 breweries compete in 8th annual event

article

The eighth annual Wisconsin IPA Fest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee.

Forty breweries will compete against one another for the title "Wisconsin's Best IPA."

A panel of judges from the Beer Judge Certification program will do a blind taste test of different beers, officials said. From the blind taste test, judges will choose the top five contenders.

The judging process for the festival starts on Wednesday, organizers said, and the final phase of judging will take place on Friday. There, a representative from breweries will peer judge the top five contestants.

The final winner will be announced at the festival at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

People attending the festival can vote for their favorite beers. The people’s choice awards will be presented on Saturday.

The festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. People with VIP tickets can come at 1 p.m. to try different food vendors, as well as private bars only for VIP attendants.

According to the event's website, general admission tickets cost $55 per person and VIP tickets cost $85 per person.

The festival also has a designated driver's ticket. The designated driver's ticket costs $20 and gives people access to non-alcoholic beverages.