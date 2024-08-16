Milwaukee duplex fire; 86th and Melvina, Red Cross assisting 9 people

article

The Red Cross is helping nine people following a duplex fire in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 15. It happened near 86th and Melvina around 11:20 p.m.

When the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found fire on the first floor of a two-story duplex. The fire was brought under control approximately 10 minutes after arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Due to major damage to the building, the Red Cross was requested to assist five adults and four children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.