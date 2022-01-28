Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee drive-by shooting; man injured, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and North around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

The victim was driving when the suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots, subsequently striking him. 

The victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Suspect in Milwaukee officer shooting ID'd: police booking logs
article

Suspect in Milwaukee officer shooting ID'd: police booking logs

FOX6 News has confirmed that 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong was arrested on Thursday evening, Jan. 27 near 17th and Wisconsin – for his alleged connection to the shooting of a police officer near 25th and St. Paul.

Milwaukee man accused, shoots nephew; remains on the run
article

Milwaukee man accused, shoots nephew; remains on the run

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is on the run and facing multiple charges tied to a shooting that happened on the city's south side last August.