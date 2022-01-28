Milwaukee drive-by shooting; man injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and North around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

The victim was driving when the suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots, subsequently striking him.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

