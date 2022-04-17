Milwaukee drive-by shooting: Man injured near 35th and Highland

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened near 35th and Highland around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

The victim and suspect were driving in separate vehicles when the suspect displayed a firearm and fired at the victim striking him. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.