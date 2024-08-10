Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival cruises into 10th year

article

Sunshine and wind made for prime boating weather Saturday – but not just any boating.

At Lakeshore State Park, culture and competition were on display for the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival.

"It’s just a nice enjoyable day to enjoy a waterspout," said Alex Jennings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The festival drew drew thousands of people to the lakefront.

"The main point to this event is to spread Chinese culture," said Ethan Zhang.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Every year, the free festival brings together teams of paddlers to compete in the ancient Chinese sport of dragon boat racing.

"It’s a really cool cultural event. I didn’t even know about this before," said Kevin Fera.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The racing itself. It’s a unique experience," added Zhang.

Beating drums and pure passion push teams, and with synchronized strokes, these teams strive for speed.

"Since 2006, we’ve been doing it, so we’re definitely a family," said Darlen Kohlman, who's with Pink Paddling Power based in Racine. "We are all breast cancer survivors. The initiation is not really fun. The rest of it has been a trip."

Ready with the boat

Some of the teams come from different parts of the Midwest, and they’ve competed in a number of different cities. But they say Milwaukee’s dragon boat festival stands out.

"I felt like a lot of adrenaline. It’s just a fun experience," said Zhang, who is his team's captain.

The teamwork and technique drew him back to the water this year.

Traditional Asian dances

"Just the vibes and the general event," said Zhang.

The festival also featured traditional Asian dances, Chinese music and more. The rich heritage and intense sport are celebrated.

The Milwaukee Chinese Community Center hosted the festival. Organizers said this is the tenth year of the competition.