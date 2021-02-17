Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee DPW: Snow emergency requiring alternate side parking continues

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is continuing its Snow Emergency for Feb. 17. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

Arterials (No Parking)

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit city.milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations. Residents can also call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 through 6 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Stay informed

  • Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.
  • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
  • Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
  • Call 414-286-CITY for information and assistance
  • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking

