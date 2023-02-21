Milwaukee DPW ice storm preparations; city-wide brine operation

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) started a city-wide brining operation early Tuesday, Feb. 21 in anticipation of a mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain that is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning.

Officials indicated in a news release they are prepared to initiate an overnight salting operation if needed. They would address the side streets then possibly the main routes. If no operation is conducted overnight, they will begin pre-salting at 5 a.m., again if needed.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel or to travel with extreme caution during the winter storm.

Officials also say there is a possibility Milwaukee recycling and garbage collection will be delayed or canceled. Changes and/or updates will be communicated. Milwaukee residents can check for updates to the scheduled collection days.

