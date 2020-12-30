Milwaukee DPW declares snow emergency

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is declaring a Snow Emergency for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

There is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted street signs take precedence.

Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

