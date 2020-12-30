Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee DPW declares snow emergency

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is declaring a Snow Emergency for Wednesday, Dec. 30. 

There is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Posted street signs take precedence.
  • Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.
  • All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

DPW: 269 pieces of equipment deployed to tackle snow in Milwaukee
slideshow

DPW: 269 pieces of equipment deployed to tackle snow in Milwaukee

DPW officials said Wednesday morning 269 pieces of equipment were deployed to tackle the main and side streets.

Kenosha deputies respond to 24 traffic-related calls during winter storm
slideshow

Kenosha deputies respond to 24 traffic-related calls during winter storm

Kenosha County Sheriff deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.