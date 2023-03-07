Milwaukee DPW compost bin sale, 12th annual now open

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is hosting its 12th annual backyard compost bin sale – and it's not just for city residents.

This year's sale features the "Home Composter" – a bin that the DPW said is not available in stores. All bins and pails must be pre-ordered online, by April 15.

The DPW said the Home Composter is "easy to assemble, long-lasting, made from 100% recycled materials." Each purchase will come with a Backyard Composting book. Home Composter compost bins and Kitchen Katcher stainless steel compost pails will be available for $68 and $25 respectively (including tax).

Bins and pails can be picked up Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful near Mt. Vernon Avenue and Emmber Lane. Residents will get information on pickup times for that day after the April 15 sale deadline passes. There will be no day-of sales, the DPW said, anyone unable to attend the pickup day must send someone on their behalf.

Rain barrels are not available as part of this sale, but information on where to purchase can be found on the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District website.

The city's Sanitation Services website has resources to learn more. Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful’s has "Basic Backyard Composting" and "Small Space Composting" webinars online, too.

The DPW is partnering with Recycling Connections – a Wisconsin-based non-profit focusing on waste reduction, recycling, and resource conservation – to host this year’s compost bin sale.

Visit the Milwaukee Recycles website for more information or call 414-286-2489.