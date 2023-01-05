Milwaukee DPW: Christmas tree pickup at regular garbage collection point

article

City of Milwaukee residents can place a real Christmas tree at their regular garbage collection point for pick-up by DPW crews.

When they are picked up may vary depending on staff being deployed to Snow and Ice Control or their other responsibilities related to standard collection. Residents are advised to leave trees until they are picked up.

The City also allows residents an opportunity to divert holiday trees from landfills via our Drop Off Center. Trees which have been stripped of all wiring, decorations, etc, can be dropped off and processed along with yard waste through our contractor.

The material is ground and incorporated into windrows for aerobic composting.