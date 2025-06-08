Milwaukee downtown shooting early Sunday morning, 4 injured
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee early Sunday morning, June 8, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:47 a.m., four people were shot in the area of Vel R. Phillips and McKinley.
Three 22-year-olds and one 21-year-old were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
