Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week begins Thursday, June 3

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week kicks off at more than 20 restaurants, cafés, and ethnic eateries on Thursday, June 3.

The 11-day event features specially priced menus at $13 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner.

The restaurants taking part in Downtown Dining Week include: Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Flannery’s, The Knick, The Loaded Slate, Mader’s German Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Mo’s – A Place for Steaks, Mo’s Irish Pub, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Proof Pizza, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, SportClub, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond, Ward’s House of Prime, Who’s on Third and Zarletti.

New for 2021, officials say select restaurants are offering family meal options and drink packages to enjoy at home. Curbside, carryout, and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners to patronize safely and at their own comfort level.

Patrons are encouraged to browse menus online, make a reservation or place orders directly with the restaurant, and tip generously. Reservations for indoor or outdoor dining are suggested.