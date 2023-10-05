Milwaukee Doula Program eases strain of Black maternal health crisis

Fighting the Black maternal health crisis in Milwaukee is coming to play. The city may soon be investing more money in doulas to help pregnant women.

"I was told I wasn’t able to have children," said Tania Ramsey.

The setbacks did not stop Tania Ramsey. She is expecting her first child in just days.

"Big breath in, perfect and deep exhale," said Michelle Wilkins, doula.

In addition to her husband, Ramsey has another support system – her doula.

Wilkins works with the Milwaukee Health Department. She helps families with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery.

"We like to focus on that mom is mentally and physically supported," Wilkins said.

Ramsey is delivering her baby without an epidural or other medication. Wilkins said her role is to improve birthing outcomes.

City data from 2018-2020 shows Black babies in Milwaukee are nearly three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies.

"She’s gotten me to a level where I feel more confident and proud that I will be able to deliver naturally," Ramsey said.

The Milwaukee Doula Program originated back in 2019. Since then, the program has served 265 families and have birthed 237 healthy babies.

It is a free program for Milwaukee women who are less than 30 weeks pregnant. It originally started with four doulas. Now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's 2024 budget plan is proposing funding for four more full-time doulas.

"It will definitely be helpful to have more," Wilkins said.

Brittany Marion had a miscarriage in 2022. Wilkins became her doula months later.

"I’m still grieving from it but I have gotten a lot better," Marion said.

With Wilkins by her side for this pregnancy, Marion welcomed a healthy baby boy three months ago.

"It definitely helped my healing process, I’m grateful for my rainbow baby. He's so special," Marion said.

The Milwaukee Doula Program is accepting new clients. You can call 414-286-8620 for more information.