Milwaukee double shooting, teen, man injured

A 16-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were hurt in a shooting Saturday, Aug. 21 near Townsend and Palmer.

Police said officers responded around 11:30 a.m. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.