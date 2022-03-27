Milwaukee double shooting near 76th and Good Hope

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 76th and Good Hope around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, March 27.

The two Milwaukee men, ages 28 and 23 were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

