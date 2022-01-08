Milwaukee man, woman shot near 68th and Fond du Lac: police

Two people were shot and injured while driving on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8.

According to police, the shooting happened near 68th and Fond du Lac shortly after 3 p.m. when a suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Milwaukee, went to the hospital for treatment.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

