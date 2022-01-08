Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man, woman shot near 68th and Fond du Lac: police

MPD: Shooting near 68th and Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police said a man and a woman were shot near 68th and Fond du Lac on Saturday afternoon. Unknown suspects are wanted.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and injured while driving on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8.

According to police, the shooting happened near 68th and Fond du Lac shortly after 3 p.m. when a suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Milwaukee, went to the hospital for treatment.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

