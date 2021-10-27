Expand / Collapse search

Former Wisconsin's Most Wanted suspect sentenced for 2019 incident

Antwan Rogers

MILWAUKEE - A 43-year-old Milwaukee man who previously appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to nine months in the Milwaukee County House of Correction.

Antwan Rogers was charged with six counts stemming from a January 2019 domestic incident. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor battery counts in August 2022, and the other charges – including strangulation and suffocation – were dismissed.

Rogers appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted in October 2019. At the time, he faced 14 felonies and 11 misdemeanors – all related to domestic violence.

"He's had a long history with several different women where he's been abusive towards them," authorities said at the time. "Went into one of his former girlfriends' houses and over text messages, threatened to kill her if she came to court."

He went on the run in August of that year, and was eventually taken into custody in January 2020.

