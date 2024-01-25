Milwaukee domestic violence shooting, 65th and Ohio, 1 dead

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

It happened near 65th and Ohio around 8:50 p.m.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His condition is critical.

65th and Ohio, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This incident is domestic violence related, police say.