Milwaukee domestic violence shooting, 65th and Ohio, 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 24.
It happened near 65th and Ohio around 8:50 p.m.
Police say the 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His condition is critical.
65th and Ohio, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
This incident is domestic violence related, police say.