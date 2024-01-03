Expand / Collapse search

Dollar Tree robbed on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Dollar Tree armed robbery on Brown Deer Road near 85th Street

MILWAUKEE - A Dollar Tree on Milwaukee's far north side was robbed Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3.

It happened at the store on Brown Deer Road near 85th Street. Police said an armed robber demanded and obtained money before fleeing the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Authorities are looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.