Dollar Tree robbed on Milwaukee's north side
article
MILWAUKEE - A Dollar Tree on Milwaukee's far north side was robbed Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3.
It happened at the store on Brown Deer Road near 85th Street. Police said an armed robber demanded and obtained money before fleeing the scene.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Authorities are looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.