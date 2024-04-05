Beatrice, severely burned Milwaukee dog, dies 10 years later

article

A Milwaukee dog that survived severe burns – her recovery gaining worldwide attention – has died.

Beatrice the dog was found wandering near Potawatomi Casino Hotel more than a decade ago. She was stolen from her home on March 13, 2014, and later set on fire.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to tell you that Miss Beatrice has crossed The Rainbow Bridge," the Facebook group "Beatrice - The Dog Who Lived" posted on Thursday, April 4.

The post went on to say Beatrice also lived through a bout with cancer after she was burned. She will be buried at Pet Lawn Cemetery, near 91st and Good Hope on the city's northwest side, at a later date.

Beatrice's recovery

The Milwaukee Emergency Medical Center for Animals said Beatrice suffered burns over 90% of her body and was in "horrible shape" after the tragic situation.

"We never thought she was going to survive," Dr. Marla Lichtenberger told FOX6 News in 2016.

Doctors gained worldwide attention for performing a groundbreaking surgery on Beatrice – grafting pig skin onto her burns to help her heal.

"We placed several pieces of the pig skin and then this promoted the skin to slowly healing back in to place," said Lichtenberger.

The man who burned Beatrice, Christopher Hanson, was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the crime. A neighbor turned him in to the police.