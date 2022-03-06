Milwaukee Discovery World Girls & STEM celebrates Women's History Month

An event celebrating Women’s History Month took place at Discovery World Sunday, March 6, encouraging the women of the future.

The annual Girls & STEM event is aimed at showing that science, technology, engineering and math is:

"It's fun," said Mia Evans, participant.

"It is so fun," said Annie Fladten, participant.

"It’s really fun because all the hard work people put into it, and they just get to do it," said Finley Stigler, participant.

The annual event encourages girls to immerse themselves in the creativity that comes with one day pursuing STEM careers.

"Women in stem careers are still very underrepresented," said Stacy Zaja, Northwestern Mutual STEM outreach. "We want to make sure that if we inspire our girls now, they can see themselves in this kind of career in the future."

With dozens of interactive booths run by women in STEM, it’s the perfect environment for empowerment and representation.

"Those little learning experiences, and being able to come to events like this and be like, 'Oh, that’s someone like me,' or, 'I can do that,’ it's really empowering,"

said Kelly McElvain, UWM engineering student.

"It's not all about men," said Fladten. "Girls can do the same thing as men."

And after a two-year hiatus, participants and organizers said it was great to be learning together again.

"What's been great is to have these girls and our families back in person," said Zaja. "Of course, we’ve had to take some time off in person, but what's great is to be able to have everyone in this room and be able to engage together."