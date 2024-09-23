Milwaukee diaper drive; Giannis, Mariah Antetokounmpo lead charge

article

The Brief Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo are once again leading the charge for a diaper and fund drive in Milwaukee. The drive will benefit Milwaukee Diaper mission. All donations made will be matched by the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF), up to $50,000.



Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo announced on Monday, Sept. 23, the kickoff of The BIG Give Back, an annual diaper and fund drive to benefit Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

A news release says the BIG Give Back runs through Sept 30 and aims to raise $50,000 to benefit families in need. Supporters can donate money online. They can also choose to donate diapers at one of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission’s permanent drop spots.

Milwaukee Diaper Mission

All donations made will be matched by the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF), up to $50,000.

There will also be a 12-hour diaper drive hosted by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road.

The BIG Give Back will also include a drive-through community distribution event to be held on Friday, Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. In that time, volunteers will hand out 35,000 diapers to families in need. Additionally, volunteers will distribute baby wipes donated by Kroger, and Hayat Pharmacy will provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to children and parents.