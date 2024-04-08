Milwaukee's Deer District Summer Concert Series begins May 31
MILWAUKEE - The Summer Concert Series, presented by Deer District BID 53, will return to The Beer Garden located in Milwaukee's Deer District beginning May 31 through Sept. 27.
A news release says all concerts are free and open to the public and will take place from 6-9 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Full concert schedule
May 31 - Classic Alice
June 7 - Latin Swing Factor
June 14 - Wire & Nail
June 21- Barbara Stephan Peter Mac Duo
June 28 - Bruce Humphries and The Rockabilly Rebels
July 28 - Shattered: A Rolling Stones Tribute (1 p.m.)
Aug. 2 - Soul Patrol
Aug. 16 - Chris Haise Duo
Aug. 23 - Joe Wray
Aug. 30 - Cigarette Break
Sept. 6 - Listening Party (4 p.m.)
Sept. 13 - Mixtape
Sept. 20 - Xeno & Joe
Sept. 27 - Deep Pockets
Food and drink specials will be available at Deer District establishments.