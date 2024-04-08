Milwaukee's Deer District Summer Concert Series begins May 31

article

The Summer Concert Series, presented by Deer District BID 53, will return to The Beer Garden located in Milwaukee's Deer District beginning May 31 through Sept. 27.

A news release says all concerts are free and open to the public and will take place from 6-9 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Full concert schedule

May 31 - Classic Alice

June 7 - Latin Swing Factor

June 14 - Wire & Nail

June 21- Barbara Stephan Peter Mac Duo

June 28 - Bruce Humphries and The Rockabilly Rebels

July 28 - Shattered: A Rolling Stones Tribute (1 p.m.)

Aug. 2 - Soul Patrol

Aug. 16 - Chris Haise Duo

Aug. 23 - Joe Wray

Aug. 30 - Cigarette Break

Sept. 6 - Listening Party (4 p.m.)

Sept. 13 - Mixtape

Sept. 20 - Xeno & Joe

Sept. 27 - Deep Pockets

Food and drink specials will be available at Deer District establishments.