Milwaukee police said two people are in custody for a Deer District shooting that killed 47-year-old Sharita Barber on Saturday night.

Vigil for Sharita Barber

What they're saying:

On Tuesday night, Barber's family – including the two sons she leaves behind – honored her life near her old stomping grounds at 24th and Vienna.

"Closure – I mean, the life is gone, we won’t get the life back," said Roslyn Gray, Barber's aunt. "I guess if prison is closure, then I would prefer her back."

Vigil for Sharita Barber near 24th and Vienna

Police confirmed that a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested. MPD said criminal charges against those two people will be sent to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Social media video

What they're saying:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Barber's family said what started as a minor traffic accident escalated to gunfire. Video making its rounds on social media showed the altercation near Phillips and State.

Social media video of altercation near Phillips and State on Feb. 28

"Sharita, being the humane person that she was and professional, was possibly just a little upset about having her window broken out," said Gray.

Gray acknowledged that some video leading up to the shooting appeared to show Barber had a gun.

"She used the weapon as a tool to protect herself from multiple people, not to hurt someone," she said.

Gray is urging people to think before pulling the trigger.

"You never know who is on the other side of the bullet. I know it seemed harsh that she came out and did what she did, but what did you do?" she said.