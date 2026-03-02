Milwaukee fatal Deer District shooting; victim identified, suspect sought

The Brief Sharita Barber, 47, was shot and killed near Vel R. Phillips and State after a car accident, according to her family. Barber’s sister says she fears for her safety because the suspect has not been arrested. Police have not released a motive or identified a suspect in the Deer District shooting.



Family members say a fender bender led to the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Sharita Barber in Milwaukee’s Deer District on Saturday night, Feb. 28.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. near Vel R. Phillips and State. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Barber as the victim.

Sharita Barber

Less than an hour before, she posted a Facebook Live video from the BossMan Dlow concert at the newly-opened Landmark Credit Union Live venue.

Investigators say Barber was shot multiple times after being involved in an altercation following a car accident. The Milwaukee Police Department has not released a motive or identified a suspect.

What they're saying:

Germika, Barber’s younger sister, said the loss has been devastating for her family.

"My literal one call that’s all," she said. "Just trying to come to grips with it. Just realizing that my sister is no longer going to be the matriarch, the glue."

Video circulating online appears to show Barber involved in an altercation after the crash.

"My sister loved nice things, so once we saw a red jag truck, we already knew [...] that she was gone," Germika said.

Sharita Barber

She said her family is still searching for answers as police continue their investigation.

"I know what happened to my sister, all I do not know is who," she said. "This is not the first person to be killed over a fender bender, it’s not gonna be the last person to be killed over a fender bender. This is Milwaukee, Wisconsin – you can have no shock here."

Germika described her sister as a proud mother of two, a social worker who cared deeply for her community and a devoted big sister and aunt.

"She was caring for him so he could finish his senior year of high school, so that he didn’t have to move to a new city," she said. "My sister was everything to me."

Dig deeper:

MPD has not released additional details about what led to the shooting and have not announced any arrests. FOX6 has reached out to MPD for an update but has not yet heard back.

