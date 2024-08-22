Man found dead near Milwaukee park, medical examiner seeks family

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is looking for the family of a man who was found dead in July.

David Jimenez was found dead in the area of Kosciuszko Park on Milwaukee's south side. He was found on the morning of July 10, a few days before what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Jimenez's death is not suspicious, the medical examiner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 414-223-1200.