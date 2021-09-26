Milwaukee man killed near 61st and Bobolink

A Milwaukee man, 26, was fatally shot Sunday night, Sep. 26 near 61st and Bobolink.

According to police, the victim was treated on scene by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel but succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation.

No one's been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.