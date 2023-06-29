Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee death investigation, 37th and Brown, 'decomposed body'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A decomposed body was found in a vacant home in Milwaukee at 37th and Brown on Thursday morning.

MILWAUKEE - A decomposed body was found in Milwaukee at 37th and Brown on Thursday, June 29.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m.

The body was found in a vacant home.

The cause of death is under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.