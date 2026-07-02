The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is fielding multiple calls about dead seagulls. Driver Marvin Nash reported counting 25 dead seagulls in the road on the north side of Milwaukee. The state agency collected carcasses on Tuesday and testing could take several weeks.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it has been fielding multiple calls this week about dead birds on Milwaukee’s north side.

Local perspective:

Marvin Nash said he was driving near 27th and Hope on Wednesday and counted 25 dead seagulls in the road. FOX6 News spotted a half dozen dead gulls when driving around Thursday.

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Nash was already in the process of collecting signatures for a petition to draw more attention to the problem. He said it has been ongoing for years. In fact, FOX6 News was out at the location in 2024 when seagulls filled a vacant lot.

Nash said they have moved on top of the Jonco building across from Century City Tower. The owner at Jonco said he got a permit to collect seagull eggs – it is a way to try and get the gulls to leave an area.

Seagulls create nuisance at Milwaukee property (April 2024)

Jonco collected 5,000 eggs in one year. The birds are federally protected.

What they're saying:

Nash worries the dead birds, constant droppings and foul smell could lead to health problems.

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"We know something can be done – we obviously don’t want them harmed, we just don’t want them here. They are a nuisance," Nash said.

What's next:

The DNR is investigating and collected some carcasses on Tuesday. Wildlife officials are in the process of testing the birds and say it could be several weeks before they know what killed them.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.