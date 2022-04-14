Milwaukee Day: City celebrates Brewers, more on 4/14

Milwaukee Day on April 14 – or 4/14 – is the day to not only celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener, but all that the city has to offer.

In addition to baseball back at American Family Field, Milwaukee Day this year comes one day after Cavalier Johnson was officially sworn in as the city's new mayor.

"I don’t know who put these days back to back, but I’m happy they did," Johnson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With a giant "414" flag was unveiled outside City Hall, and a new hit love song to the city by local artists Grace Weber – "414 You Have My Heart" – not even the biggest gusts of wind could stop the celebration.

"All of these things are coming together for Milwaukee, and I’m proud to be the leader of it," said Johnson.

"414" banner inside City Hall for Milwaukee Day

For ways to celebrate Milwaukee Day around the city, VISIT Milwaukee ideas.

What Milwaukeeans have to say

"There's so much to do, the people are awesome, the places are awesome, it's beautiful to walk around. There's a little bit of everything going on," said Faith Wietihe.

"You can get to anything you want to do easily – Bucks, Brewers, the lake, the festivals, people. It's just a really accessible and awesome city," John O'Connor said.

"The 4-1-4 offers some of the best coffee, hands down and the vibe and the energy here is unmatched," said Alex Ekam.

"It’s the perfect size. It’s not too big, it's not too small, it's not overwhelming like Chicago. It's not small town, it's still a big city. It's like Goldilocks. Not too big, not too small, it's just right," said Josh Fricanon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.