Milwaukee dance company holds outdoor, socially-distanced show

The chill in the air was no match for a blip of normalcy in downtown Milwaukee on Friday night, Oct. 16.

Danceworks Performance MKE, the Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Youth Performance Company put on an outdoor show.

Patrons gathered on Water Street in the Danceworks parking lot with the night sky and Milwaukee River serving as a backdrop.

Masks were required at the event and patrons had to reserve a socially-distant plot in the parking lot.

