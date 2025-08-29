Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen Friday night
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find critically missing 35-year-old woman Denise Metcalf. She was last believed to be in the area of 12th and Kilbourn on Friday night, Aug. 29.
Police described Metcalf as 5-foot-2 and around 170 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair. She should be wearing a multicolored scarf on her head, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black-and-white sneakers. She was last seen on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Metcalf's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.