Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen Friday night

By
Published  August 29, 2025 10:25pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Denise Metcalf

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing Denise Metcalf.
    • She was last believed to be in the area of 12th and Kilbourn.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find critically missing 35-year-old woman Denise Metcalf. She was last believed to be in the area of 12th and Kilbourn on Friday night, Aug. 29.

Police described Metcalf as 5-foot-2 and around 170 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair. She should be wearing a multicolored scarf on her head, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black-and-white sneakers. She was last seen on foot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Metcalf's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee