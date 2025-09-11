Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing from area of 70th and Hampton

article

The Brief Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing Elma Edwards. The 83-year-old is missing from the area of 70th and Hampton. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 83-year-old woman Elma Edwards. She was last heard from on Wednesday night and was in the area of 70th and Hampton. A Silver Alert was later issued.

What they're saying:

Police described Edwards as 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with black/gray hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a thin build. It is unknown what she was wearing, and she should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

